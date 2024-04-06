Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

