Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

