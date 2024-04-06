Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.90 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $23.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,752,745 coins and its circulating supply is 977,134,820 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

