Cardano Price Tops $0.58 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.66 billion and approximately $309.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.12 or 0.04920100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,229,025 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

