First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 1,937 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
