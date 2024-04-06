First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 1,937 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.