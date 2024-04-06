Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Down 54.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $679.26 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

