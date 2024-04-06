BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $86.84 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $580.75 or 0.00857779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion and $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,190 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,217.04502782. The last known price of BNB is 583.11757083 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2132 active market(s) with $1,791,864,200.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

