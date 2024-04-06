ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $310.32 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $310.32 million and $5.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,008,446 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,988,435.5367688 with 987,988,646.6103951 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31347866 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,793,791.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

