Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.96

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $279.01 million and $29.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001851 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.