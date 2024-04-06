VerusCoin Tops One Day Volume of $9,961.54 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $90.11 million and $9,961.54 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,928,767 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,926,721.17835693. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.22914241 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,548.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

