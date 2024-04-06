GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.81 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.