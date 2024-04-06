NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

