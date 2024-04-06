International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $105.13 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $87.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

