International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $117.72 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,720,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

