International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $117.72 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,720,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

