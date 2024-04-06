International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $129.73 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

