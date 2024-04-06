Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

