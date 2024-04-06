Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

