Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
