Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 3,158 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.