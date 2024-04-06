Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Melinda L. Geisser Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melinda L. Geisser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SVV opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 44.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 17.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.