William A. Heyburn Sells 20,552 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $67,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blade Air Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.