William A. Heyburn Sells 20,552 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $67,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 15.1 %
Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
