Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 4,255 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $210,457.17.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:W opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

