Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 3,395 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 3,696 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $233,180.64.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

