Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 2.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after acquiring an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.