Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

