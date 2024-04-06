Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises approximately 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.



