Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $412.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

