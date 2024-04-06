Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

