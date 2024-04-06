Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.04 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

