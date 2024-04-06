QUASA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $289.45 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $150,514.17 and approximately $289.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,732.62 or 1.00027361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00127276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127654 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $174.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

