Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

PLD stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

