Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Increased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.