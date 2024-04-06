Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

