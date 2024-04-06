Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

