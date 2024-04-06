Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $255.87. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

