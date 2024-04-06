KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $109,101.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,732.62 or 1.00027361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00127276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00477402 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $124,110.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

