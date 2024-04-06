Elastos Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.47 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $86.47 million and $1.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00005811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,494,285 coins and its circulating supply is 21,976,605 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

