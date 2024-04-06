Hermez Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,796.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.57 million and $17,796.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,732.62 or 1.00027361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00127276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17008765 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,328.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.