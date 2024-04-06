Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

