Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

