138,960 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
