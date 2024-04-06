Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.81 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

