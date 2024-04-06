Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $816,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

