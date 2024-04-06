Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $816,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

