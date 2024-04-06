18,962 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.