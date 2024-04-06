Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

