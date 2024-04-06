Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,848 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,564.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $74,294,000 after acquiring an additional 757,223 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 8,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

