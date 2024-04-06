Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,540 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

