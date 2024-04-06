Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,206 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

