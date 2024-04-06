Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

