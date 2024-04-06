Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 16,778 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

